Girard Partners LTD Cut Stake in Union Pacific Com (UNP) as Shares Rose; Shareholder Capstone Financial Advisors Has Upped Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Holding

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 66,563 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00 million, up from 53,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $80.58. About 454,478 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee lnspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY BASKIN-ROBBINS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 1.0%; 03/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Guests Can Now Have their Cake and Cookie too with the Launch of New Cookie Cakes; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – NOW EXPECTS 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.49 TO $2.58; 22/03/2018 – Mid-market CLOs still on the hook for risk retention; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY REVENUES $301.3 MLN VS $296.4 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 17/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS; 23/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Stephanie Meltzer-Paul Vice President, Digital and Loyalty Marketing

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 1,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 50,687 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47M, down from 52,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $165.37. About 2.26M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class l Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video)

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $536.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,624 shares to 2,676 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 9,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Transportation Stock Could Have More Room to Run – Schaeffers Research” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Price check on rails vs. trucks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 10,934 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 4,449 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 60,630 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio has invested 0.48% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.24% or 273,073 shares in its portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Company reported 3,079 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Llc invested in 0.49% or 4,695 shares. Tradition Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.15% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 36,750 shares. First Bankshares Tru Of Newtown has invested 0.05% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,595 shares. Aviance Partners Ltd Llc holds 4,052 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Comml Bank Wealth Mngmt invested in 5,515 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Advisor Prtn Ltd accumulated 23,789 shares. 9,084 were accumulated by Osterweis Capital Mngmt.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.68 billion for 17.01 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.12B and $585.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 89,102 shares to 123,669 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCD) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Dunkin’ Brands Group’s (NASDAQ:DNKN) Share Price Deserve to Gain 88%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coffee And Dunkin’ Brands – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “National Houston-based retailer names new board chair, mulls board expansion – Houston Business Journal” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Taste for Fall Fulfilled: Dunkin’s Pumpkin Menu Arrives August 21 – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “StockBeat: Beyond Meat Back on JPMorgan Trading Menu – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.