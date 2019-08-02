Girard Partners LTD Cut Position in Union Pacific Com (UNP) as Stock Value Rose; Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Shareholder Signia Capital Management Cut Stake by $309,288

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (UNP) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 1,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 50,687 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.47 million, down from 52,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $173.68. About 173,666 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q OPER REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.38B; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 25,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.74% . The institutional investor held 303,825 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 329,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 4,536 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.43% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – COMBINED BACKLOG AT DEC. 31 WAS $994.5 MLN VS $1.04 BLN LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 Sterling Construction 4Q EPS 11c; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC STRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.0 BLN TO $1.035 BLN; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY18 Rev $1B-$1.035B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Construction Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRL); 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Sterling Construction; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project; 07/05/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION CO – HEAVY CIVIL CONSTRUCTION COMBINED BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.04 BLN, AN INCREASE FROM $995 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO STERLING COMMON STOCKHOLDERS GUIDANCE IMPLIES YEAR-OVER-YEAR EPS GROWTH OF OVER 100%

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.87 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. STRL’s profit will be $8.46M for 9.36 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Sterling Construction Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 357.14% EPS growth.

