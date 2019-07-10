Girard Partners LTD Cut Its Principal Finl Group Com (PFG) Holding by $453,200; Cutter & Company Brokerage Increases Position in Facebook Class A (FB)

Girard Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc Com (PFG) by 33.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd sold 9,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,785 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 26,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.47. About 1.02 million shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 7.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 18/04/2018 – Principal Recommends Shareholders Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AUM $673.8B; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP – ROBUSTWEALTH WILL REMAIN UNDER MANAGEMENT OF MIKE KERINS, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AS PART OF PRINCIPAL; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS AUM $423.8B FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS MARCH 31; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Validus; 08/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Designates CEO Craig A. Wheeler as Principal Fincl Officer, Principal Accounting Officer; 09/03/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES SAYS PENDING CONCLUSION OF CFO SEARCH, CEO WILLIAM CLARK TO ASSUME DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Principal® Innovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 30/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Corp Says Designated Michael Crimmins To Serve On Interim Basis As Co’s Principal Financial Officer

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, up from 15,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $568.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $199.21. About 12.96M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q DAILY ACTIVE USERS 1.45B, EST. 1.45B; 10/05/2018 – FCC SAYS RULES ADOPTED IN DECEMBER ALLOWING INTERNET PROVIDERS TO BLOCK OR SLOW CONTENT WILL TAKE EFFECT AROUND JUNE 10; 29/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Curbs Data Broker Information Sharing; Turner CEO Testimony; Strong ‘Roseanne’ Ratings; 20/03/2018 – FB: FTC said to be probing $FB for use of personal data- FXMacro – ! $FB; 11/04/2018 – Representatives also challenged Zuckerberg on censorship of conservative information, tracking pixels that monitor non-Facebook users and Facebook users that aren’t logged in, and the social media site’s role in the nationwide opioid epidemic; 19/03/2018 – FB/@fbnewsroom: Testing New Tools and Experiences for Creators; 09/04/2018 – Vietnam activists accuse Facebook of helping suppress dissent; 01/05/2018 – Facebook to Add `Clear History’ Tool to Let Users Scrub Web Data; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK PROVIDES UPDATE ON INFORMATION APPS USE

Analysts await Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.35 per share. PFG’s profit will be $384.40M for 10.59 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by Principal Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $536.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 11,085 shares to 108,587 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs Com (NYSE:FIS) by 3,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Large Cap Etf (ONEK).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $144,270 activity. 1,000 shares were sold by LAWLER JULIA M, worth $50,000 on Friday, January 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $128,408 on Wednesday, February 6. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31. $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.