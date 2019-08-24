Girard Partners LTD Cut American Tower New Com (AMT) Position; Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Girard Partners Ltd decreased American Tower Corp New Com (AMT) stake by 7.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Girard Partners Ltd sold 1,982 shares as American Tower Corp New Com (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Girard Partners Ltd holds 24,536 shares with $4.84M value, down from 26,518 last quarter. American Tower Corp New Com now has $100.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intra-Cellular Therapies has $28 highest and $1600 lowest target. $22.75’s average target is 167.96% above currents $8.49 stock price. Intra-Cellular Therapies had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $28 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities on Thursday, August 8 with “Market Outperform”. See Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) latest ratings:

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.25 million activity. 100,000 shares valued at $1.26M were bought by Alafi Christopher D on Tuesday, May 14.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company has market cap of $468.42 million. The firm is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. It currently has negative earnings. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 36.90 million shares or 0.95% more from 36.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 267,340 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P owns 0% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 73,510 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 0.02% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 43,872 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 44,569 shares or 0% of the stock. 46,033 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. 302 are held by Daiwa Securities Group. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 217,576 shares. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8.27M shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 1,000 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 83,900 shares. Creative Planning has 20,425 shares. 42,460 are held by Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Ltd Com. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co owns 8,235 shares.

The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.49. About 458,629 shares traded. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 57.38% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 29/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP); 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES – HAD POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA REGARDING LUMATEPERONE FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA; 16/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES INC – PLANS TO COMPLETE ITS NDA SUBMISSION BY MID-2018; 26/04/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES PRESENTS DATA ON ITI-214 AT 2018 AMERI; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual…; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual; 13/03/2018 Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Positive Pre-NDA Meeting with FDA for Lumateperone for the Treatment of Schizophrenia

More notable recent Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intra-Cellular Therapies Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intra-Cellular to submit additional preclinical data for lumateperone NDA; FDA action date extended to December 27; shares up 13% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “33 Stocks Moving in Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Biggest New Drug Approvals Potentially on the Way in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Girard Partners Ltd increased Quest Diagnostics Inc Com (NYSE:DGX) stake by 8,812 shares to 24,413 valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 4,860 shares and now owns 125,652 shares. Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Van Eck Corporation has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Capital Intl Sarl holds 35,302 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James & Associates has 0.17% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 564,976 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.3% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Tdam Usa accumulated 0.02% or 1,532 shares. Camarda Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 10 shares. The Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) owns 6,763 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt has 0.46% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Philadelphia Company holds 0.03% or 1,583 shares. 319,913 were reported by Panagora Asset Incorporated. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Jag Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.28% stake. Bb&T Corporation owns 35,829 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 728,799 shares or 0.29% of the stock.