Girard Partners LTD Continues to Hold Position in Cvs Health Com (CVS); Strategic Advisors Position in Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) Increased as Stock Value Declined

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aegon Nv Cap (AEG) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 19,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aegon Nv Cap for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.58. About 538,233 shares traded. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 23.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.48% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 03/04/2018 – Aegon: Proceeds of Transaction Are Expected to Be About EUR 195 Million; 06/04/2018 – Aegon publishes agenda for 2018 Annual General Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Aegon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.9 FROM EUR 5.8; RATING HOLD; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates AEGON’s Subord Callable Notes Due 2048 ‘BBB’; 10/05/2018 – Aegon Usa Investment Buys New 2.6% Position in Ascent Capital; 07/03/2018 – VIKING GLOBAL REPORTS SHORT POSITION OF 0.52% IN AEGON: AFM; 03/04/2018 – Aegon: Divestment Expected to Lead to a Book Loss of About EUR 95 Million to Be Reported in 1H; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 24/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – REDEMPTION WILL BE EFFECTIVE ON JULY 23, 2018

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 9,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 44,917 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 35,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $55.62. About 525,667 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 24,976 shares to 21,548 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,704 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19 million and $536.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 7,824 shares to 7,809 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New Com (NYSE:AMT) by 1,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,536 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. $10.73 million worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J.