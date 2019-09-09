Girard Partners LTD Boosted Its Stake in Adobe Com (ADBE) by $431,984 as Stock Value Rose; Junto Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Take (TTWO) Stake by $39.96 Million; Stock Rose

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 154.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 1,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 2,676 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $713,000, up from 1,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 78.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 425,111 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 116,108 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, down from 541,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $130.76. About 843,362 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 02/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – Kerbal Space Program: Making History Expansion Now Available; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $1.53 TO $1.80; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 706,605 are held by Axa. Hartford Investment Mngmt has 0.68% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Park Oh accumulated 0.57% or 37,738 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Communications stated it has 2,246 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Ci Inc has 0.09% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 60,200 shares. First Merchants Corporation accumulated 1,100 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hendley And Communications invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ulysses Management Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Cap Service Of America Incorporated holds 76,382 shares or 3.26% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tortoise Management Llc has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Great Lakes Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Edgewood Ltd Liability Corp has 4.62 million shares for 4.31% of their portfolio. Northstar holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 990 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 606,898 shares.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $536.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 7,824 shares to 7,809 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total International Bond Etf (BNDX) by 8,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,464 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Down 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on January 12, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe (ADBE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Generating Income on Adobe (ADBE) – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 94,013 shares to 604,253 shares, valued at $42.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 44,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 302,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Electronic Arts Stock Has Flatlined, Yet Upcoming Games May Force Investors To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Take-Two (TTWO) Up 5.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: TGH, SQ, TTWO – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started – Nasdaq” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Take-Two Interactive Software Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 615,310 are held by Wellington Group Llp. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 96,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 875 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Lc holds 0% or 34 shares. The Florida-based Texas Yale Capital has invested 0.07% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Cornerstone Advisors Inc accumulated 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Polar Asset reported 254,000 shares. Uss Investment Ltd has 661,349 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 16,144 shares. Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.45% or 66,732 shares in its portfolio. 144,611 were reported by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Cleararc Capital has 2,728 shares. Moody Bankshares Tru Division invested 0.09% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Amica Retiree Medical Trust has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Cambridge Investment Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 2,333 shares.

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $141.64 million for 26.36 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.