Girard Partners LTD Boosted Fidelity Natl Information Svcs Com (FIS) Position; First Wilshire Securities Management Stake In Ceragon Networks LTD (CRNT) Was Raised

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT) by 106.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 765,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.28% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35 million, up from 718,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Ceragon Networks Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.79M market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 361,006 shares traded. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has declined 24.38% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CRNT News: 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas i; 25/04/2018 – CERAGON: AIRBAND DEPLOYS FIBEAIR PLATFORM FOR LARGE PROJECT; 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Ceragon; 07/05/2018 – CERAGON NETWORKS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.03; 07/05/2018 – Correction to Ceragon Networks Earnings Headlines; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q Rev $83.3M; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q EPS 3c; 09/04/2018 Ceragon Networks® First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Scheduled for Release On May 7, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas in the United Kingdom

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs Com (FIS) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 5,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 33,703 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.13 million, up from 28,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.88. About 2.90 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $251.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 20,804 shares to 196,800 shares, valued at $15.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 120,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 589,149 shares, and cut its stake in Acme Utd Corp (NYSEMKT:ACU).

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $566.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 2,465 shares to 20,892 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 15,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,538 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New Com (NYSE:AMT).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,332 were reported by Paloma Prns Communication. Perkins Coie Tru holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 540 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 15,730 shares. 423,059 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Bahl & Gaynor Inc accumulated 4,073 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,712 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Williams Jones & Limited Liability Com reported 1,955 shares. 167 were accumulated by Guinness Asset Limited. Wesbanco Comml Bank Inc invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id has invested 3.82% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.11% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Fil Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 406,463 shares. Conning has invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Thomas White Intl accumulated 14,946 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 795,786 shares.