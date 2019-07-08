Girard Partners LTD Boosted Adobe Com (ADBE) Position By $431,984; Kemet (KEM) Sentiment Is 1.5

Girard Partners Ltd increased Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) stake by 154.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Girard Partners Ltd acquired 1,624 shares as Adobe Inc Com (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Girard Partners Ltd holds 2,676 shares with $713,000 value, up from 1,052 last quarter. Adobe Inc Com now has $147.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $302.92. About 1.84 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 16/04/2018 – ADOBE SAYS IS ACQUIRING SAYSPRING INC- BLOG; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS

Kemet Corp (KEM) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 99 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 66 sold and trimmed holdings in Kemet Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 44.68 million shares, down from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Kemet Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 44 Increased: 70 New Position: 29.

Analysts await KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 38.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.5 per share. KEM’s profit will be $40.02M for 6.80 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by KEMET Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.68% negative EPS growth.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc holds 6.96% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation for 340,000 shares. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owns 1.36 million shares or 5.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zpr Investment Management has 2.3% invested in the company for 68,885 shares. The New York-based Daruma Capital Management Llc has invested 2.03% in the stock. Brant Point Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 468,770 shares.

The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 697,991 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (KEM) has declined 19.32% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE; 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight

KEMET Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Solid Capacitors, and Film and Electrolytic. It has a 5.36 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include tantalum, multilayer ceramic, film, electrolytic, paper, and solid aluminum capacitors, as well as EMI filters.

Among 17 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Adobe had 32 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was upgraded by Stephens on Thursday, June 20 to “Overweight”. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Cowen & Co. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The firm has “Hold” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Stephens. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, March 13. Barclays Capital maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $33000 target.

Girard Partners Ltd decreased American Tower Corp New Com (NYSE:AMT) stake by 1,982 shares to 24,536 valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Principal Finl Group Inc Com (NYSE:PFG) stake by 9,064 shares and now owns 17,785 shares. Ishares Msci Eafe Growth Etf (EFG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Egerton Cap (Uk) Llp accumulated 2.66 million shares or 5.01% of the stock. Hemenway Tru Co Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bb&T has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Westover Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 907 shares. Fairfield Bush Company invested in 0.61% or 6,840 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 1.63M shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 26 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Community National Bank & Trust Na has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 200 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.9% or 3.83M shares. Ci Invests Inc owns 60,200 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Lc reported 246,720 shares. Montag A And Associate Incorporated holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 40,192 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 153,240 shares. Ckw Finance Gru has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

