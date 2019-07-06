Gilman Hill Asset Management Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding By $553,023; Marvell Technology Group LTD. (MRVL) Shorts Raised By 5.75%

Marvell Technology Group LTD. (NASDAQ:MRVL) had an increase of 5.75% in short interest. MRVL’s SI was 27.73M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.75% from 26.23M shares previously. With 11.61M avg volume, 2 days are for Marvell Technology Group LTD. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s short sellers to cover MRVL’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.3. About 5.07M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C; 07/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY NAMES BETHANY MAYER, DONNA MORRIS TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL SEES CAVIUM MERGER CLOSING MID-CALENDAR YEAR; 25/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Here’s the privacy-protecting cloud storage idea Marvell’s co-founder is about to unveil; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O -CFIUS REVIEW DETERMINED THAT THERE ARE NO UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH RESPECT TO MERGER; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 2.5% Position in Marvell Tech; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 33c; 20/03/2018 – Marvell Introduces Industry’s First NVMe Chipset Solutions to Address Emerging Data Center SSD Requirements

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 11.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc acquired 12,861 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 11.46%. The Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc holds 120,230 shares with $5.24M value, up from 107,369 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $54.81B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.05M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – OPHIR HAS ALREADY HELD INFORMAL DISCUSSIONS WITH OTHER POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR FORTUNA PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. The company has market cap of $15.71 billion. It offers a range of storage products, such as hard disk drive and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software enabled silicon solutions consisting of serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprise, data centers, and cloud computing businesses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides networking products comprising Ethernet solutions comprising Ethernet switches, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers, and single-chip network interface devices; and embedded communication processors.

Among 16 analysts covering Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Marvell Technology Group had 32 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, May 31 with “Buy”. M Partners maintained Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Rosenblatt. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. As per Thursday, February 7, the company rating was downgraded by Craig Hallum. The stock of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. The stock of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Oppenheimer. Bank of America maintained Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) rating on Friday, March 8. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $24 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 31. The stock of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold Marvell Technology Group Ltd. shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Regions Fincl has invested 0% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Thompson Investment holds 31,504 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Td Asset owns 2.12M shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 41 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc stated it has 19.35 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Rothschild Invest Corp Il owns 15,436 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 91,178 shares. Symphony Asset Limited Liability Com invested 0.13% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Parametric Associates Ltd has invested 0.02% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Paradigm Incorporated Ny reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Massachusetts Financial Services Ma holds 4.53M shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 69,811 shares or 0% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 481,225 shares. Selz Capital Ltd Liability owns 0.16% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 43,100 shares. The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased L Brands Inc (LTD) stake by 12,055 shares to 10,464 valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 11,100 shares and now owns 5,403 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Capital accumulated 7,773 shares. 11,919 are owned by Charter Tru. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Boston holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 66,950 shares. Hsbc Hldg Plc reported 0.21% stake. Amp Capital Ltd stated it has 459,035 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Barbara Oil reported 16,000 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Beacon Fin Group Inc invested in 51,609 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Private Ocean Ltd stated it has 1,120 shares. 133,919 are owned by Pinnacle Assocs Ltd. Lowe Brockenbrough And has invested 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0.19% stake. Argent Tru owns 78,693 shares. Altrinsic Glob Advisors Llc reported 3.56% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Among 5 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Schlumberger had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Friday, March 15 to “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of SLB in report on Friday, June 7 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity. On Friday, January 18 the insider Le Peuch Olivier sold $660,000.