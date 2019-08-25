Gilman Hill Asset Management Upped Its Hercules Capital (HTGC) Holding; Cato (the) Class A (CATO) Shorts Decreased By 19.13%

Cato Corporation (the) Class A (NYSE:CATO) had a decrease of 19.13% in short interest. CATO’s SI was 1.45 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 19.13% from 1.79M shares previously. With 255,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Cato Corporation (the) Class A (NYSE:CATO)’s short sellers to cover CATO’s short positions. The SI to Cato Corporation (the) Class A’s float is 6.67%. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.99. About 551,347 shares traded or 132.84% up from the average. The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) has declined 42.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CATO News: 12/04/2018 – Cato Reports March Same-Store Sales Up 6%; 22/03/2018 – Cato Corp 4Q Rev $213M; 22/03/2018 – CATO CORP SAYS PLANS NO NEW STORES DURING YEAR 2018 AND ANTICIPATES CLOSING UP TO 34 STORES BY YEAR-END; 08/03/2018 – CATO CORP CATO.N FEBRUARY SAME STORE SALES FELL 5 PCT; 08/03/2018 – CATO FEB. COMP SALES DOWN 5% VS. EST. DOWN 5.0% :CATO US; 08/03/2018 – Cato Reports February Same-Store Sales Down 5%; 08/03/2018 – CATO CORP CATO.N FEBRUARY SALES ROSE 5 PCT TO $67.2 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Cato Feb Same-Store Sales Dn 5%; 12/04/2018 – Cato March Same-Store Sales Rose 6%; 24/05/2018 – CATO CORP – SAME-STORE SALES FOR QUARTER DECREASED 1% TO LAST YEAR

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) stake by 13.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc acquired 44,136 shares as Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC)’s stock rose 0.46%. The Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc holds 376,870 shares with $4.77 million value, up from 332,734 last quarter. Hercules Capital Inc now has $1.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.91. About 377,345 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement With Hercules Cap; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Hercules Capital Inc. $75 Million Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC

Among 2 analysts covering Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hercules Capital has $15.5 highest and $11.5 lowest target. $12.83’s average target is -0.62% below currents $12.91 stock price. Hercules Capital had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by JMP Securities. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Neutral”. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report.

More notable recent Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hercules Capital Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hercules Capital NAV per share rises 3.2% in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Retirement – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. “Small” Business Administration Backed $12B To Wall Street & 40,000 $1M Loans Since 2014 – Forbes” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc holds 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 43,383 shares. 11,980 were reported by Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 2.62M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Smithfield holds 6,934 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 458,396 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) reported 3,808 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Co invested in 0% or 356 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 245,326 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 183,209 shares. 4,670 are owned by Private Ocean Limited Liability Com. Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability reported 46,026 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 126,255 are held by Greenwich Invest Mgmt. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company stated it has 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold The Cato Corporation shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 19.66 million shares or 0.16% less from 19.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Capital Mgmt Inc Ny owns 21,000 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al owns 46,119 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) for 18,010 shares. Millennium Management Lc holds 214,285 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO). Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO). Us National Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,154 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO). Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) for 376 shares. Tower Rech (Trc) holds 2,240 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 0% or 11,346 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) for 70,968 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) or 29,434 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) or 67,540 shares.

More notable recent The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cato posts sales growth in July – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Cato Rises After Q2 Results; Retrophin Shares Plunge – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cato Reports July Same-Store Sales Up 4% – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.