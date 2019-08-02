Gilman Hill Asset Management Upped Holding in International Business Machs (IBM); Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Position Held by United Services Automobile Association

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 3,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 45,079 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 41,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $146.27. About 948,623 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM SAYS ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION GUIDANCE, EXPECTED TO MODESTLY INCREASE IBM’S OPERATING NON-GAAP EPS IN 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence to Thrive in Logistics According to DHL and IBM

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) by 114.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 26,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The institutional investor held 50,577 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, up from 23,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Federal Realty Investment Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $131.96. About 42,516 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Retail Bank And Tru Of Newtown has 0.44% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Park Avenue Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,660 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 5,310 shares. Linscomb And Williams reported 0.3% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Df Dent And reported 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Interocean Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 8,389 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp invested 0.44% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo owns 0.2% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 46,946 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,008 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Hyman Charles D reported 96,046 shares. Vestor Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,257 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has 9,740 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 5.81 million shares. Sei Investments has 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation owns 48,665 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 12,055 shares to 10,464 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 20,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,665 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usa Financial Portformulas Corporation holds 0.83% or 9,602 shares in its portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 7,420 were accumulated by Forward Ltd. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Tn invested in 0.01% or 580 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 50,577 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Whittier Co has 2,654 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund has invested 0.04% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Ftb Advsrs holds 179 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested 0.01% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Fincl Bank Of America De invested in 315,378 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 4,348 shares.

