Gilman Hill Asset Management Upped Covanta Hldg (CVA) Stake; ARCADIS NV ORDINARY SHARES (ARCVF) Shorts Down By 2.59%

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) stake by 12.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc acquired 30,606 shares as Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA)’s stock declined 2.99%. The Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc holds 266,155 shares with $4.61M value, up from 235,549 last quarter. Covanta Hldg Corp now has $2.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 572,150 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Covanta Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVA); 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Covanta’s Alex Piscitelli Honored by the Chester Environmental Partnership for Exceptional Record of Compliance; 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $425M-$455M; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE

ARCADIS NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) had a decrease of 2.59% in short interest. ARCVF’s SI was 758,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.59% from 779,000 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 1084 days are for ARCADIS NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ARCVF)’s short sellers to cover ARCVF’s short positions. It closed at $19.65 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased L Brands Inc (LTD) stake by 12,055 shares to 10,464 valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) stake by 2,186 shares and now owns 4,017 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Covanta Holding had 9 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) rating on Monday, March 4. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $18 target. Robert W. Baird maintained Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $17 target in Thursday, April 4 report.

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. It offers design, management, and consulting solutions for light, heavy, freight, and high-speed rail, as well as bridges and tunnels; planning, design, feasibility studies, and operational enhancements to new airports or the expansion of existing airports; mine development and exploration, transportation and logistics, and distribution services; consulting, design, and program and construction management services for large and complex programs; and planning, design, project and program management for port extensions, upgrades, or new port development. It has a 20.58 P/E ratio. The firm also provides water supply, treatment, management, and conveyance solutions for water boards, municipalities, provinces and states, and central governments, as well as private and public utilities.