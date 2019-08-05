Gilman Hill Asset Management Trimmed Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $691,404 as Market Value Declined; Saturna Capital Lifted Its Lowe’s (LOW) Position by $951,461

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 16,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 99,123 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, down from 115,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $36.54. About 26.27M shares traded or 7.29% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN 2 NEW INDICATIONS; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s (LOW) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 8,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 426,043 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.64 million, up from 417,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Lowe’s for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $96.77. About 2.44 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up About 3.5%; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found; 23/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA WON’T BE AFFECTED IF CHINA BUYS MORE FROM U.S: LOWE; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – Lowe’s Companies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.22 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s names J.C. Penney’s Marvin Ellison as CEO; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R also bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares. On Wednesday, June 19 the insider Frieson Donald bought $200,342.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98B and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,080 shares to 482,049 shares, valued at $128.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 320,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,183 shares, and cut its stake in Telus (NYSE:TU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 9,639 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Capital Advisers Ltd Liability owns 240,515 shares. Guyasuta Advsr, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 205,845 shares. Pershing Square Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 15.18% or 9.32 million shares. C M Bidwell & Associates owns 35 shares. Rampart Investment Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Azimuth Mgmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 2,284 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp, Kansas-based fund reported 373,874 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Sheets Smith Wealth invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management has 1.31% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 12,485 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 536,325 shares. Bailard holds 2,764 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.32% or 1.10M shares. 6,649 are owned by Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,165 shares to 45,079 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 37,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).