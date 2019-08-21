Gilman Hill Asset Management Trimmed By $1.15 Million Its National Retail Pptys (NNN) Stake; Arc Group Worldwide (ARCW) Has 0.8 Sentiment

Arc Group Worldwide Inc (ARCW) investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.23, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 4 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 5 cut down and sold their equity positions in Arc Group Worldwide Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 4.71 million shares, down from 4.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Arc Group Worldwide Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) stake by 18.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 20,841 shares as National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN)’s stock declined 0.78%. The Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc holds 91,665 shares with $5.08 million value, down from 112,506 last quarter. National Retail Pptys Inc now has $8.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.84. About 660,266 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. provides metal injection molding and metal 3D printing solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.21 million. It operates in three divisions: Precision Components Group, Stamping Group, and 3DMT Group. It currently has negative earnings. The Precision Components Group segment provides engineered precision metal components using processes consisting of metal injection molding; tooling products; and plastic injection molding products.

The stock decreased 5.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.18. About 52,733 shares traded. ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (ARCW) has declined 93.47% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.47% the S&P500.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. for 2.17 million shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 36,490 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in the company for 19,200 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 41,088 shares.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 8,608 shares to 84,924 valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) stake by 44,136 shares and now owns 376,870 shares. Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. National Retail Properties has $5700 highest and $5400 lowest target. $55.50’s average target is 1.20% above currents $54.84 stock price. National Retail Properties had 5 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) rating on Tuesday, August 20. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $5700 target. The stock of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11.

