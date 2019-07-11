Gilman Hill Asset Management Stake in Ventas (VTR) Has Trimmed by $3.82 Million as Market Value Declined; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Holding Has Boosted by Syntal Capital Partners Llc

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 80.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,508 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 8,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.45 billion market cap company. It closed at $113.75 lastly. It is down 45.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 94.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 60,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 64,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 1.16M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2,726 shares to 7,765 shares, valued at $971,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 44,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. $633,096 worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) was sold by Probst Robert F on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 69,295 shares. First Advsrs Lp invested 0.01% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 200 shares. Korea Inv, Korea-based fund reported 253,079 shares. Df Dent & Communication holds 0.03% or 20,324 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 380 shares. Homrich & Berg owns 5,874 shares. Quantbot Tech LP owns 0.47% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 77,081 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,892 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 915,676 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 14,936 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.03% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Northern Tru Corporation owns 6.07 million shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Steinberg Glob Asset Management holds 74,567 shares.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $358.64M for 18.11 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas $450M notes offering prices – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas +1.8% as analyst is bullish on Colony Capital refinancing deal – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas: A High-Yield Super SWAN You Can Trust – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $294,750 was made by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold $99,936. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $3.90M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 19,049 shares valued at $1.81M was made by Grabowski Mary Theresa on Thursday, January 31. $2.20 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. The insider Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $895,500.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sell Procter & Gamble Co.: A ‘Pretend’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G launches new brand of hair care products – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on July 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G and Macy’s drop among largest advertisers, but Kroger rises – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DIA: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: KeyCorp, Procter & Gamble and Mohawk Industries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.