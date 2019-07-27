Gilman Hill Asset Management Stake in Centurylink (CTL) Has Raised by $414,810 as Share Price Declined; Alibaba Group Holding LTD Sponsored Adr (BABA) Stock Value Rose While Aureus Asset Management Boosted Position by $6.94 Million

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr (BABA) by 59.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 38,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,929 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.60M, up from 63,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS LED CONSORTIUM TO BUY 10 PCT OF CHINESE COURIER ZTO EXPRESS FOR $1.38 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba expands cross-border e-commerce in Southeast Asia

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 37,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 349,256 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 311,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 6.21 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap holds 0.1% or 289,400 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department accumulated 3,995 shares. Cibc accumulated 911,048 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 374,866 shares in its portfolio. Clark Estates Ny holds 200,000 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 91,127 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 2.35M shares. Synovus Financial holds 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 126,191 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 872 shares. Cypress Management Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) has 0.05% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 2,818 shares. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Mufg Americas Hldg owns 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Co invested in 7.19M shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 20,841 shares to 91,665 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,052 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. On Tuesday, March 12 the insider Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608. On Wednesday, March 6 CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 8,000 shares. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was made by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. On Wednesday, May 15 the insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192.

