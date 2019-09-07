Gilman Hill Asset Management Raised Stake in New Media Invt Group (NEWM); Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Condor Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $489,368

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc (NEWM) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 34,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 296,125 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11 million, up from 261,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in New Media Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.60 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 1.05 million shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 05/04/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/04/2018 – New Media Investment Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – New Media Investment Prices Public Offering of 6M Shrs of Its Common Stk for Gross Proceeds of Approximately $99M; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT – TO ACQUIRE PALM BEACH POST & PALM BEACH DAILY NEWS, PLUS SEVERAL NICHE PUBLICATIONS AND COMPANION WEBSITES, FROM COX MEDIA; 06/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close Early in 2Q; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA TO PAY $49.25M; 03/05/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT GROUP- BOARD AUTHORIZED EXTENSION OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED AUTHORIZATION TO REPURCHASE UP TO $100 MLN THROUGH MAY 18, 2019; 23/04/2018 – CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – AS PER AGREEMENT, NDMT WILL ACT AS EXCLUSIVE PARTNER OF CO IN TAIWAN TO PROMOTE CO’S NEW-MEDIA SHARING BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From A8 New Media Group Ltd. On Other

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $72.97. About 5.60 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Cigarette and Heated Tobaco Unit Shipment Volume 173.8B, Down 2.3%; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett And Co stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Gradient Invs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1,702 shares. Vontobel Asset Management invested in 0.16% or 251,050 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl invested in 0.61% or 2.78 million shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company reported 56,745 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt reported 111,910 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Davis R M holds 0.03% or 7,745 shares. 1,205 are owned by Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated New York. Colony Gp Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 6,184 shares. 5,554 are held by Field & Main Financial Bank. Hodges Capital Management accumulated 3,450 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Com stated it has 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Capital Rech Invsts accumulated 1.42% or 50.85M shares. Capital Planning Advsrs Ltd holds 9,550 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Osborne Partners Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.14 billion for 13.32 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $613.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 32,044 shares to 101,757 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 10,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.59 million activity. Another trade for 250,000 shares valued at $2.20M was bought by Reed Michael. 15,000 shares were bought by SHEEHAN KEVIN M, worth $131,400 on Friday, August 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NEWM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 51.08 million shares or 3.44% more from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Com holds 233,173 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Lc reported 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Renaissance Techs Lc reported 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Walleye Trading Ltd Company holds 17,420 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners Inc holds 4,995 shares. Mirae Asset Ltd accumulated 1.45 million shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0% of its portfolio in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) for 18,691 shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Hsbc Holdings Plc accumulated 0% or 29,406 shares. Parkside Fincl State Bank has invested 0% in New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 345,700 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 46,400 shares. 57 are owned by Assetmark. National Bank Of America De holds 0% or 108,203 shares in its portfolio.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 20,841 shares to 91,665 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,017 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).