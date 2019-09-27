Gilman Hill Asset Management Raised Its Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $420,440 as Share Value Rose; Price Capital Management Cut Stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) as Market Valuation Rose

Price Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Capital Management Inc sold 66,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $259,000, down from 69,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $81.62. About 385,770 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTEREST STANDARD TO; 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME WAS $56.1 BLN, UP 19% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK CAN ACQUIRE 21ST CENTURY NATL INSURANCE; 22/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH FOURTH MAJOR INSURER TO PROTECT NEW YORK DRIVERS FROM UNFAIRLY DISCRIMINATORY AUTO; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTERESTS STANDARD TO; 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 2,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 7,082 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, up from 4,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $194.6. About 709,885 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.14 million for 8.83 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

