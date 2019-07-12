Gilman Hill Asset Management Raised By $343,630 Its Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stake; GasLog Ltd. (GLOG) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering GasLog (NYSE:GLOG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. GasLog had 4 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, January 22, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. See GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/01/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $22 New Target: $20 Downgrade

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) stake by 7.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc acquired 9,818 shares as Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM)’s stock declined 10.83%. The Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc holds 137,303 shares with $4.87M value, up from 127,485 last quarter. Iron Mtn Inc New now has $7.99B valuation. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.1. About 3.13M shares traded or 3.88% up from the average. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 26/04/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – COMPANY MAINTAINED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) stake by 60,592 shares to 3,750 valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 2,836 shares and now owns 7,684 shares. Ishares Tr (EFA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold IRM shares while 117 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 244.33 million shares or 1.22% less from 247.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington-based Washington Bancorporation has invested 0.07% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 236,918 shares. Da Davidson And invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Moreover, Westwood Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 14,242 were reported by Caxton Associate Lp. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 41,100 are held by Twin Tree Lp. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.12% or 383,728 shares. Moors Cabot owns 22,062 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares holds 25,413 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,548 shares. Parametric Assocs Lc reported 686,819 shares. Hudson Bay Mgmt LP accumulated 11,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. D E Shaw Co Inc has 596,861 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $776,265 activity. Cloutier Ernest W also sold $776,265 worth of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) on Wednesday, January 30.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. As of March 1, 2017, it owned a fleet of 27 LNG carriers, including 22 ships on the water and 5 on order, as well as had an LNG carrier leased back under a long-term bareboat charter. It has a 181.71 P/E ratio. The firm also offers technical ship management services for LNG carriers owned by third parties.

