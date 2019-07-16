Gilman Hill Asset Management Position in Pfizer (PFE) Decreased as Valuation Declined; As Invesco LTD Shs (IVZ) Shares Rose, Stonebridge Capital Advisors Raised Position

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd Shs (IVZ) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc bought 36,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 462,777 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, up from 426,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 4.51 million shares traded or 0.78% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 27.88% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.31% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 06/03/2018 Invesco Investment Trusts: Net Asset Value(s); 06/03/2018 – REG-INVESCO Asia Trust: Net Asset Value(s); 08/05/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Directorate Change; 03/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Ltd. : Form 8 (OPD) Horizon Discovery Plc; 22/03/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Mark 302 in Downtown Santa Monica; 12/03/2018 – INVESCO AUM $945.4B, EST. $956.46B; 26/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Dividend Declaration; 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.67; 12/03/2018 – INVESCO REPORTS PREL. AUM OF $945.4B AT END FEBRUARY

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 16,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,123 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, down from 115,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 14.38M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3.9 Billion By 2025; Upsurge in the; 23/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECISION IS SUPPORTED BY TOPLINE RESULTS FROM TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 TRANSTHYRETIN CARDIOMYOPATHY (ATTR-ACT) STUDY; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Pfizer moving headquarters to Hudson Yards; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER INC -; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer has been hoping to fetch as much as $20 billion for its consumer health business, which includes familiar over-the-counter brands such as Advil and Chapstick lip balm; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 12,861 shares to 120,230 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (NYSE:SKT).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “BioMarin Pharma (BMRN) Reports $15M Milestone Payments from Pfizer (PFE) for TALZENNA® (talazoparib) – StreetInsider.com” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer Remains A Strong Hold In Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Pfizer’s About to Enter a Sales Slump — Here’s Why You Should Like the Stock Anyway – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48/Share – Benzinga” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.74 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10M and $538.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12,524 shares to 45,327 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 14,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,481 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.50 million activity. CANION ROD had bought 10,000 shares worth $179,700 on Friday, February 8. $213,700 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares were bought by Johnson Ben F. III. $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares were bought by WAGONER G RICHARD JR.

More notable recent Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Invesco Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Short Sellers Pile Into Franklin Resources – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Invesco announces January AUM – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “An Investment Pro: Invesco Always On The Go – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.