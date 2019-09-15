Gilman Hill Asset Management Maintains Position in Abbvie (ABBV); As Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Needham Investment Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.70 Million

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 655.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 83,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 96,355 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.01M, up from 12,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 7.92M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 11/05/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie): Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2017 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 21.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc analyzed 242,750 shares as the company's stock rose 57.14% . The institutional investor held 887,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.33M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $145.07M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 5,147 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500.

Analysts await Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.11 EPS, up 59.26% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Aspen Aerogels, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $303.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 80,000 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS).

More notable recent Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Aspen Aerogels’s (NYSE:ASPN) Share Price Gain of 44% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aspen Aerogels: This Overlooked Company Might Turn The Corner By The End Of 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Developments – PRNewswire” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “XLNX, BCOV, VC and TZOO among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $296.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,327 shares to 90,796 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) by 344,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,025 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

