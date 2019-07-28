Gilman Hill Asset Management Lowered Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Position By $470,141; Edison Mission Energy (EME) Has 1.14 Sentiment

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased Seagate Technology Plc (STX) stake by 7.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 10,003 shares as Seagate Technology Plc (STX)’s stock declined 0.33%. The Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc holds 129,990 shares with $6.23 million value, down from 139,993 last quarter. Seagate Technology Plc now has $13.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 1.08 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely

Edison Mission Energy (EME) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.43, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 131 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 115 cut down and sold their stakes in Edison Mission Energy. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 50.87 million shares, down from 52.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Edison Mission Energy in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 94 Increased: 85 New Position: 46.

The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $84.12. About 237,264 shares traded. EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) has risen 8.28% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical EME News: 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Sees FY18 Rev $7.6B-$7.7B; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 86C; 20/03/2018 – CFO Pompa Gifts 600 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 94C; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Backlog as of March 31 Was $3.95B; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR Sees FY18 EPS $4.10-EPS $4.70; 05/04/2018 – Emcor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR GROUP – MAINTAINS ITS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $7.6 BLN TO $7.7 BLN AND FY18 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GUIDANCE OF $4.10 TO $4.70; 09/05/2018 – CEO Guzzi Gifts 425 Of EMCOR Group Inc; 26/04/2018 – EMCOR 1Q Rev $1.9B

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.72 billion. The firm designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; cranes and rigging; millwrighting; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding. It has a 16.18 P/E ratio. It also offers building services to facilities, such as commercial and government site activities and maintenance; reception, security, and catering; outage services to utilities and industrial plants; military base activities support; mobile mechanical maintenance and services; floor care and janitorial; landscaping, lot sweeping, and snow removal; facilities and vendor management; call center; installation and support for building systems; technical consulting and diagnostics; small modification and retrofit; infrastructure and building projects; and program development, management, and maintenance services for energy systems.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md holds 4.42% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. for 147,306 shares. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In owns 191,479 shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Saturna Capital Corp has 1.46% invested in the company for 682,750 shares. The Pennsylvania-based S&T Bank Pa has invested 1.42% in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 36,537 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99.91 million activity. ValueAct Holdings – L.P. had bought 2.23 million shares worth $99.91M on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 50,700 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 4,243 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). D E Shaw Company Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Amer Century holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 383,671 shares. 611,116 were accumulated by Capital Fund Mngmt Sa. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.25% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 0.05% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Burney accumulated 0.02% or 6,603 shares. Bank & Trust Of The West reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability owns 14,630 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). J Goldman & LP stated it has 70,794 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Michigan-based Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.02% in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Proshare Advisors Limited Co accumulated 57,657 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 48.77% or $0.79 from last year’s $1.62 per share. STX’s profit will be $229.78M for 14.40 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) stake by 8,304 shares to 82,305 valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) stake by 5,675 shares and now owns 52,078 shares. Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) was raised too.