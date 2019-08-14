Gilman Hill Asset Management Lowered Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $691,404 as Shares Declined; Deutsche Bank Ag Raised Its Stake in Bioscrip (BIOS) as Stock Rose

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Bioscrip Inc (BIOS) by 305.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 2.21 million shares as the company’s stock rose 48.17% . The institutional investor held 2.94M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, up from 724,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Bioscrip Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.99. About 207,925 shares traded. Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) has risen 2.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOS News: 29/05/2018 – BioScrip Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in BioScrip; 26/03/2018 – BioScrip Timely Files Annual Form 10-K, Concludes Accounting Review and Provides Update on Immaterial Financial Statement Corre; 26/03/2018 – BioScrip Timely Files Annual Form 10-K, Concludes Accounting Review and Provides Update on lmmaterial Financial Statement Corrections; 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY IS ESTABLISHING REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $710 MLN TO $720 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of BioScrip, Inc. Investors; 16/05/2018 – BioScrip to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/05/2018 – BioScrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – BioScrip Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 16

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 14.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 16,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 99,123 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, down from 115,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 15.43 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER’S BIOSIMILAR RETACRIT® (EPOETIN ALFA-EPBX) APPROVED BY U; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare disease drug succeeds in late-stage study; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 125,843 shares to 410,596 shares, valued at $10.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,948 shares, and cut its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.72, from 1.72 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold BIOS shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 97.49 million shares or 5.21% less from 102.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Mellon reported 525,477 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Bancorporation De reported 84 shares. 81,000 are owned by Pinnacle Assoc Ltd. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 55,897 shares. Millrace Asset Gp Incorporated owns 153,671 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Lc invested 0% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 26,338 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Fincl Bank Of America Corp De holds 26,735 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). Ares Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 7.19 million shares. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 138,676 shares. Stephens Ar has 202,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS). First Republic Inv Mngmt, California-based fund reported 17,170 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancshares Trust Division reported 0.6% stake. Narwhal Capital reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Essex Fincl Ser reported 250,370 shares stake. Amarillo Savings Bank accumulated 84,733 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Accredited accumulated 0.22% or 25,409 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Company holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.20 million shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.52% or 1.24M shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp has 0.59% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 53,343 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 22.03 million shares. Illinois-based Continental Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.86% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Clarkston Capital Ptnrs Limited holds 0.01% or 7,507 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 23.24M shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 1.10M shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.19 million shares.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 5,675 shares to 52,078 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 44,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,544 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

