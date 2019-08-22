Gilman Hill Asset Management Lifted Its Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Holding; Lindsay (LNN) Shorts Down By 1.89%

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) had a decrease of 1.89% in short interest. LNN’s SI was 1.54 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.89% from 1.57M shares previously. With 127,300 avg volume, 12 days are for Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN)’s short sellers to cover LNN’s short positions. The SI to Lindsay Corporation’s float is 14.5%. The stock increased 3.43% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.84. About 78,650 shares traded. Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has risen 0.39% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 18/04/2018 – Lindsay Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Lindsay Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 9; 09/04/2018 – Lindsay at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY CORP – BACKLOG OF UNSHIPPED ORDERS AT FEBRUARY 28, 2018 WAS $90.2 MLN, COMPARED WITH $62.3 MLN AT FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 30/05/2018 – New FieldNET® Modem Will Support 4G LTE Technology; 22/03/2018 – Lindsay Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Lindsay’s FieldNET Advisor™ Adds New Crops, Regions and Productivity Features; 06/03/2018 Lindsay Event Puts Focus on Precision Irrigation and Smart Farming Practices; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Adj EPS 56c; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q IRRIGATION REV. $111.9M

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) stake by 31.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc acquired 119,288 shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc holds 501,425 shares with $4.40M value, up from 382,137 last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del now has $36.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 19.73 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 10/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won; 21/05/2018 – Ford Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 15/03/2018 – Ford says it will beat Toyota in hybrids by 2021 with Mustangs and trucks; 03/04/2018 – FORD MARCH U.S. LIGHT-VEHICLE SALES UP 3.46%, EST. 0.8%; 19/03/2018 – Local 4 WDIV Detroit: Sources: Ford looks to buy old Michigan Central Station in Corktown; 10/05/2018 – PLANT FIRE SUSPENDED PRODUCTION OF FORD’S F-150 AND SUPER DUTY; 14/05/2018 – U.S. safety agency wants meetings with automakers on Takata recall; 26/04/2018 – Ford is basically giving up on US car business, and GM is not far behind; 26/04/2018 – NAFTA autos origin rules could hurt U.S. sales and exports- study; 12/04/2018 – Paul Tan: New Ford Focus Mk4 won’t be made, sold in Thailand

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $979.83 million. The companyÂ’s Irrigation segment makes and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand. It has a 174.69 P/E ratio. This segment also offers repair and replacement parts for irrigation systems and controls; water pumping stations and controls for agriculture, golf, landscape, and municipal markets under the Watertronics brand; filtration solutions for groundwater, agriculture, industrial, and heat transfer markets under the LAKOS brand; and M2M communication technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment under the Elecsys brand.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Lindsay Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 9.36 million shares or 0.69% less from 9.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 28,087 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 883 are held by Us Retail Bank De. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Aperio Ltd holds 5,103 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 22,608 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 7,007 shares. 3,000 were accumulated by Weik Cap Mgmt. Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 14,535 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.02% invested in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) for 4,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 103,114 shares. John G Ullman & Inc holds 2.01% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) for 114,873 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 3,496 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 16,551 shares.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) stake by 2,186 shares to 4,017 valued at $976,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,645 shares and now owns 8,052 shares. Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $9 lowest target. $10.80’s average target is 19.47% above currents $9.04 stock price. Ford Motor had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, May 6. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of F in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 6 to “Overweight”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by UBS. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup.