Gilman Hill Asset Management Increases Stake in New Media Invt Group (NEWM); Managed Asset Portfolios Has Lifted Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $518,552 as Stock Value Declined

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in New Media Invt Group Inc (NEWM) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 34,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 296,125 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 261,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in New Media Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.22. About 1.31 million shares traded. New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) has declined 39.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWM News: 22/04/2018 – DJ New Media Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEWM); 06/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Transaction Will Be Funded With Cash on the Balance Sheet; 11/04/2018 – New Media to Sell Substantially All of Publishing and Related Assets of GateHouse Media Alaska Holdings; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA INVESTMENT – TO ACQUIRE PALM BEACH POST & PALM BEACH DAILY NEWS, PLUS SEVERAL NICHE PUBLICATIONS AND COMPANION WEBSITES, FROM COX MEDIA; 28/03/2018 – NEW MEDIA: PACT TO BUY PALM BEACH POST & PALM BEACH DAILY NEWS; 03/05/2018 – New Media Investment 1Q Digital Rev $38.6M; 28/03/2018 – New Media Investment: Expect Transaction to Close in 2Q; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From A8 New Media Group Ltd. On Other; 28/03/2018 – New Media Investment Group Buys Another Set of Local Papers; 06/03/2018 New Media Announces Agreement To Acquire The Austin American-Statesman For $47.5 Million

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 9,784 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 577,685 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.19M, up from 567,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 11.42 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video)

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.59 million activity. $2.20 million worth of New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) was bought by Reed Michael. $131,400 worth of New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) was bought by SHEEHAN KEVIN M.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 16,462 shares to 99,123 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 60,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,750 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Tegna confirms it rejected acquisition offer from private equity giant – Washington Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “New Media Investment Group (NEWM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Tax Preparation Company Gets Into The Vitamins Business – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Misunderstood Quarter Caused New Media Investment Group To Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Gannett Shares Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

