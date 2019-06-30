Gilman Hill Asset Management Increases Position in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP); Toron Capital Markets Upped Its Stake in Suncor Energy New (SU) as Stock Price Declined

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 16,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.66M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.38M, up from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 2.77M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR KEEPS AN `ACTIVE LOOK’ IN MARKET FOR MNA; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 5,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,078 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 46,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 850,238 shares traded or 12.52% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 16,462 shares to 99,123 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 60,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,750 shares, and cut its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6,127 shares to 158,393 shares, valued at $30.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 219,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 656,626 shares, and cut its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).

