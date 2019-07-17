Gilman Hill Asset Management Increases Position in Covanta Hldg (CVA); Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Lowered Its Position by $876,885

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 16,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56 million, down from 196,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.22. About 3.34M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 12.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 30,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 266,155 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 235,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.76. About 445,928 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has risen 13.74% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 10/05/2018 – Covanta and Partners Collect Nearly Four Tons of E-Waste at Annual Event in Newark; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 23/05/2018 – Covanta CEO Stephen Jones to Speak at 7th Annual World Waste to Energy and Resources Summit in London; 15/03/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $16; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY REVENUE $458 MLN VS $404 MLN LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q EPS $1.53; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Corp Reports 2018 1Q Results and Affirms 2018 Guidance

More notable recent Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Covanta Holding Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Covanta Holding (CVA) Q1 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag Estimates – Zacks.com” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Covanta and the Town of Babylon Extend Successful Partnership – PRNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 12,055 shares to 10,464 shares, valued at $289,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 20,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,665 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Apparel Stocks – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Kohl’s Is Ending Its Weird Off-Price Outlet Experiment – Motley Fool” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TJX Companies: A Resilient, Fast-Growing, And Fairly-Priced Blue-Chip Retailer – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wedbush Favors Off-Price Retail, Says Nordstrom’s Search Interest ‘Took A Nose Dive’ – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks That Aren’t On Wall Street’s Radar – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 2,601 shares to 16,872 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Limited Com invested in 0.25% or 114,942 shares. Neuberger Berman Lc has 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 3,455 are owned by Plante Moran Advsr Ltd. Sigma Counselors Inc has invested 0.5% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Vigilant Mgmt Lc has invested 0.09% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Corporation reported 46,410 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 79,790 were reported by Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.11% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 21,897 shares. Moreover, United Asset Strategies has 0.16% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Choate Advsrs has invested 0.19% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 46,346 shares. Bridges Investment has 42,023 shares. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.01% or 133 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi, Wisconsin-based fund reported 7.47M shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.69% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.85 million for 22.67 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.