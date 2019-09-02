Gilman Hill Asset Management Increases Holding in At&T (T); As Albemarle (ALB) Stock Declined, Holder Carmignac Gestion Has Cut Stake by $61.04 Million

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 90.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 753,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 79,222 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, down from 832,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.73. About 1.40M shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.40, EST. $5.16; 16/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE NAMES GLEN MERFELD CTO FOR LITHIUM BUSINESS; 14/05/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MAT; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle Completes $416M Sale of Portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W.R. Grace; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 NET SALES OF $3.2 BLN – $3.4 BLN; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES INCREASE IN SOLID-STATE BATTERY R&D AND DVLPT, COMMERCIAL APPLICATION 5-10 YEAR TIMELINE, SOLID-STATE BATTERIES REQUIRE MORE LITHIUM – PRESIDENT JOHN MITHCELL

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 23.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 32,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 169,048 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, up from 137,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 21.61M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 19/04/2018 – AT&T to Launch Low-Cost Streaming Service; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY U.S. WIRELESS POSTPAID PHONE CHURN OF 0.84 PCT; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Private Exchange Offers; 04/04/2018 – Arbitration Questioned for U.S. Challenge of AT&T Bid for Time Warner; 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 22/03/2018 – Future of TV in balance as AT&T, Time Warner plead merger case; 30/04/2018 – Future of AT&T-Time Warner Deal Is in Judge’s Hands; 16/05/2018 – AT&T Powers Complete Networking for Revisn

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investment Counsel stated it has 32,228 shares. Harbour Inv Ltd Liability Company holds 21,585 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Hills Financial Bank owns 10,809 shares. Compton Capital Inc Ri stated it has 99,909 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Victory Cap has invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Minnesota-based Us Bancorporation De has invested 0.39% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Portland Glob Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 7,059 shares. 55,669 are held by Adirondack. Spc Fincl stated it has 26,581 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa holds 85,220 shares. Virtu Financial Lc owns 42,913 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Stevens Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Private Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.9% or 340,087 shares. White Pine Communication has 0.13% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 8,316 shares. Sky Inv Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 11,100 shares to 5,403 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,607 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,853 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 4.74M shares to 5.79 million shares, valued at $185.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 451,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 24.43% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.31 per share. ALB’s profit will be $166.01M for 9.47 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.16% EPS growth.