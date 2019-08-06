Gilman Hill Asset Management Increased International Business Machs (IBM) Stake By $446,265; John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO)’s Sentiment Is 1

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 7.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc acquired 3,165 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc holds 45,079 shares with $6.36M value, up from 41,914 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $124.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.41% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $140.76. About 6.94M shares traded or 93.50% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 20 hedge funds increased and started new holdings, while 20 reduced and sold positions in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 3.83 million shares, down from 3.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 13 Increased: 12 New Position: 8.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,645 shares to 8,052 valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) stake by 2,607 shares and now owns 3,853 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 11 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Bank of America. Nomura maintained the shares of IBM in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Citigroup. Nomura maintained the shares of IBM in report on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Investments Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ohio-based Fort Washington Inv Oh has invested 0.82% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Blackrock invested in 60.31M shares or 0.38% of the stock. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.39% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 173,118 shares. Advisors Limited Limited Liability Co holds 417 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc owns 11,723 shares. Pacific Glob Inv Management holds 6,495 shares. 59,500 were accumulated by Shelter Mutual Com. Valmark Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,292 shares. Burke And Herbert National Bank & Trust And Tru Company reported 9,228 shares stake. Security Com stated it has 17,425 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Webster Comml Bank N A reported 0.26% stake. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 93,815 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Ks accumulated 143,166 shares or 0.36% of the stock.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Sees Red Hat Accelerating Growth, but Earnings Will Take a Hit This Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calls Pop After Rare IBM Bull Note – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Release Earnings Data – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E denies report it deferred maintenance on equipment – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Etfdailynews.com published: “CIBC raises their target price for Gold in 2019 – ETF Daily News” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CEF BTO: One Fund For Your Financials – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Intercontinental Exchange: A One-Way Street – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Orleans Capital Management Corp La holds 1.51% of its portfolio in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund for 61,892 shares. Fca Corp Tx owns 97,658 shares or 1.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Patten & Patten Inc Tn has 0.98% invested in the company for 280,840 shares. The Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Management Inc has invested 0.39% in the stock. Community Bank Of Raymore, a Missouri-based fund reported 16,750 shares.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $573.56 million. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

The stock decreased 3.85% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.72. About 56,478 shares traded or 1.70% up from the average. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (BTO) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.