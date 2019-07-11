Gilman Hill Asset Management Increased Covanta Hldg (CVA) Stake By $520,302; Advisors Capital Management Trimmed Pool (POOL) Holding

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased Pool Corporation (POOL) stake by 49.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 1,800 shares as Pool Corporation (POOL)’s stock rose 15.38%. The Advisors Capital Management Llc holds 1,829 shares with $307,000 value, down from 3,629 last quarter. Pool Corporation now has $7.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $183.03. About 344,096 shares traded or 70.86% up from the average. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 22.25% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM,; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q Net $31.3M; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) stake by 12.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc acquired 30,606 shares as Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc holds 266,155 shares with $4.61M value, up from 235,549 last quarter. Covanta Hldg Corp now has $2.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.96. About 430,097 shares traded. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has risen 13.74% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 11/05/2018 – Covanta’s Alex Piscitelli Honored by the Chester Environmental Partnership for Exceptional Record of Compliance; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Covanta Holding’s $30M VSBFA Unsecd Bnds ‘B’ (RR: 6); 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Corp Reports 2018 1Q Results and Affirms 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.09; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.41; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $3.25 earnings per share, up 16.07% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.8 per share. POOL’s profit will be $129.27 million for 14.08 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc) owns 1,986 shares. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 8,661 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The invested in 0.02% or 100,559 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.1% or 108,060 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Investment Ltd Liability accumulated 136,473 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) or 13,404 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd owns 5,819 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System reported 55,889 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.04% or 384,034 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 1,820 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 468 were reported by Preferred Lc. Wasatch Advsrs has invested 1.28% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Covington Cap Management has 0% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 31 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 5,209 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 7,139 are owned by Synovus Financial.

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pool Corp (POOL) Gains From Base Business Amid High Expenses – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Think Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Could Be Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Major Marijuana Grower Reiterates Its Desire to Find a Beverage Partner – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MCFT vs. POOL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Euro zone tries to revive pooled debt plan, ending risk-free gov’t bonds – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Before You Buy Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Covanta Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:CVA) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On PolyOne Corporation (POL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Covanta Holding had 9 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS. Robert W. Baird maintained Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $18 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 18. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by UBS. Raymond James maintained the shares of CVA in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, February 5.

