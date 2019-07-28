Gilman Hill Asset Management Holds Holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP); Balyasny Asset Management Stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) Has Increased as Market Valuation Rose

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 5,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,078 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 46,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $66.17. About 737,508 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) by 10.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 101,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.26 million, up from 990,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gallagher Arthur J & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 1.39 million shares traded or 47.67% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 22.44% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.01% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 18/05/2018 – INSURANCE BROKER ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO SAYS COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS ON U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 08/03/2018 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance for Undisclosed Terms; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Rev $1.2B; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, LLC; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,607 shares to 3,853 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,684 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

