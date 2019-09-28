Gilman Hill Asset Management Holds Holding in Centurylink (CTL); Bbt Capital Management Trimmed Its Adtran (ADTN) Position by $410,985; Share Price Declined

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adtran Inc (ADTN) by 68.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 27,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.80% . The institutional investor held 12,833 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $196,000, down from 40,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adtran Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $540.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 133,098 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 14/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Bezeq Israel upgrades fixed network to 250 Mbps using Vplus from Nokia, Adtran; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 29C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN, Inc. Reports Earnings for the First Quarter 2018 and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c; 03/04/2018 – ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 18, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 ADTRAN Increases Market Leadership in North American MSO Business by Entering Broad Based Agreement with Sumitomo Electric Industries; 08/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – INCREASES MARKET LEADERSHIP IN NORTH AMERICAN MSO BUSINESS BY ENTERING BROAD BASED AGREEMENT WITH SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 29,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 379,171 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46M, up from 349,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 9.61 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudock Capital Group Lc stated it has 18 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). D E Shaw & Company owns 238,683 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.55 million shares. Victory Cap Mngmt owns 13,677 shares. Of Vermont holds 1,324 shares. Moreover, Adage Cap Prns Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Aperio Gp Lc reported 549,268 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 133,959 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Delta Asset Lc Tn has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ima Wealth Inc, Kansas-based fund reported 1,791 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 1.19 million shares. Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 47 shares. Amp Ltd reported 272,609 shares stake.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. Shares for $404,250 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. PERRY HARVEY P also bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 15.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $296.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) by 344,151 shares to 26,025 shares, valued at $111,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,684 shares, and cut its stake in National Grid Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold ADTN shares while 43 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 42.53 million shares or 0.97% less from 42.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0% stake. Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 0.03% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 847,823 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 176,861 shares stake. Eaton Vance Management reported 13,010 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 1,984 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 1.48M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). 10,151 were accumulated by Stevens Cap Limited Partnership. Everence Capital Management owns 14,390 shares. Charles Schwab has invested 0.01% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 32,447 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,142 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 4,499 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.03% or 10,000 shares.

Bbt Capital Management Llc, which manages about $85.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 50,686 shares to 63,531 shares, valued at $417,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 94.44% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ADTN’s profit will be $478,263 for 282.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by ADTRAN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -91.67% negative EPS growth.