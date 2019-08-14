Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Upped Stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) as Share Value Rose; Tdam Usa Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Trimmed by $2.43 Million

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 30,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 375,425 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.33M, down from 405,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $68.31. About 5.89M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 1.3 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN GAS DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 15,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 192,727 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, up from 176,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.94. About 322,694 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 07/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT Restructures Its Contractual Relationship With Signature HealthCARE; 06/03/2018 Sabra Dipping Company Brings New Mediterranean Bean Dips to Market; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SBRA.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT, REPORTS REDEMPTION OF ALL OUTSTANDING; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NAREIT’s REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.64; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Raises 2018 View To FFO $2.48/Shr-FFO $2.56/Shr; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.16-$2.24; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.47 – $2.55; 02/05/2018 – SABRA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ALL 7.125% SERIES A PFD SHRS

