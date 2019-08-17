Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Upped Its Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) Position by $474,400; Market Valuation Declined; Torray Raised Altria Group (MO) Holding

Torray Llc increased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 6,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 40,625 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 33,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.99M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 23,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 205,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, up from 181,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.64. About 1.78 million shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 31/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Celebrates 25 Years As A Public Company; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q EPS 24c

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 16,462 shares to 99,123 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,684 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold SKT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.13 million shares or 1.15% more from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fin Ltd holds 0% or 213 shares. 23,100 were reported by Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc. Stifel accumulated 153,122 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Raymond James invested in 0.01% or 66,090 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company has 272,566 shares. Prudential Fincl Incorporated owns 0% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 60,144 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). 324,344 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Co holds 183,239 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability holds 49,956 shares. Northern reported 1.81 million shares stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc owns 27,321 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 82,568 shares. 12,050 were accumulated by M Hldg Securities.

More notable recent Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. 2018 Tax Reporting Information — Distribution (Form 1099) – PRNewswire” on January 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tanger Factory Outlet: Doubling Down On This Undervalued 8.6%-Yielding REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Don’t Be Fooled By The Low Payout Ratio: Tanger Is A Strong Sell With 50% Downside – Seeking Alpha” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tanger Factory Outlet: Sell Or Buy This ‘Blue Chip’ In 2018? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal Tru stated it has 4,109 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 841 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha stated it has 12,204 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Joel Isaacson Co Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 1.21M were reported by Us National Bank & Trust De. Amica Retiree Tru has 0.72% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Vestor Lc holds 0.01% or 1,212 shares in its portfolio. Newman Dignan Sheerar owns 5,777 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Blackhill Cap accumulated 1,700 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 7,767 shares. Farmers Financial Bank reported 7,473 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.02% or 22,849 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru invested in 89,020 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Cornerstone Capital holds 0.04% or 3,820 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has invested 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria: 6.3% Dividend Yield Is Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Philip Morris International an Undervalued Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tracking Gardner Russo & Gardner Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection For Altria – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 946 shares to 37,830 shares, valued at $16.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 7,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,021 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BMRN).