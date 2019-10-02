Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Trimmed Pitney Bowes (PBI) Stake by $1.38 Million; Midwestone Financial Group I (MOFG) Holder Schneider Capital Management Increased Position

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI) by 92.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 344,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.58% . The institutional investor held 26,025 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111,000, down from 370,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pitney Bowes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $729.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 1.74 million shares traded. Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has declined 53.50% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PBI News: 30/04/2018 – PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY PITNEY BOWES’ GLOBAL PRODUCTION MAIL; 14/05/2018 – Anne Kenyon and Candace Mehalko of Pitney Bowes Recognized as CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 28/03/2018 – Prometic Reports Positive Clinical Data From Ongoing PBI-4050 Study in Alström Syndrome Patients; 09/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes Launches Chatbot Platform to Engage Consumers through Messaging Applications; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes to Sell Global Production Mail Business to Platinum Equity; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS PITNEY BOWES’ PLAN TO REPAY ROUGHLY $700M OR MORE; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PITNEY BOWES INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 10/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Expands Relationship with CSG; 06/03/2018 – PITNEY BOWES – CONCLUDED CONTINUED EXECUTION OF ITS “STRATEGIC PLAN, TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVES” CREATES MORE SHAREHOLDER VALUE THAN SELLING CO NOW; 30/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Sees Proceeds From Sale of About $270M

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Midwestone Financial Group I (MOFG) by 319.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 39,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 51,201 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, up from 12,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Midwestone Financial Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $476.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $29.37. About 10,914 shares traded. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) has declined 4.10% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MOFG News: 20/04/2018 DJ MidWestOne Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOFG); 04/05/2018 – MidWestOne Names Barry S. Ray As CFO; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL REPLACE JAMES M. CANTRELL; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP – BARRY S. RAY HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CFO OF COMPANY AND MIDWESTONE BANK, BEGINNING JUNE 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 1.4% of MidWestOne Financial; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits MidWestOne Financial; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY

Analysts await Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. PBI’s profit will be $35.89M for 5.08 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Pitney Bowes Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $26,637 activity.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $66,917 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $13,934 was made by True Douglas K on Wednesday, June 5. Hartig Richard J bought $29,036 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Godwin Janet E bought $6,975 worth of stock or 247 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.82 in 2019Q1.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 283,467 shares to 281,310 shares, valued at $8.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adient Plc by 90,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47M shares, and cut its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX).

