Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Vmware (VMW) Position; Last Week Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) Coverage

Among 5 analysts covering Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Energizer Holdings Inc had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. See Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) latest ratings:

26/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank

19/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell New Target: $36 Downgrade

19/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan New Target: $45.0000 36.0000

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $48 New Target: $60 Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $52 New Target: $50 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $49 Initiates Coverage On

01/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $54 Maintain

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased Vmware Inc (VMW) stake by 40.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 2,607 shares as Vmware Inc (VMW)’s stock rose 20.49%. The Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc holds 3,853 shares with $696,000 value, down from 6,460 last quarter. Vmware Inc now has $69.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $169.18. About 795,257 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 18/05/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO TALK WITH DVMT HOLDERS ON VMWARE MERGER: CNBC; 01/05/2018 – JetStream Software Announces JetStream Migrate for VMware Cloud on AWS; 22/04/2018 – DJ VMware Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMW); 19/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Uber pursues VMware CFO as board authorizes IPO; 21/05/2018 – ICAHN ON VMWARE SAYS ‘l WISH l HAD A BIGGER POSITION IN THE COMPANY’ – CNBC; 05/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC Infrastructures; 04/04/2018 – VMware Names Jenni Flinders VP, Worldwide Channels; 12/03/2018 – VMware Shareholder Slams ‘Terrible’ Dell Technologies Deal Talks; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-VMware Shareholder Jericho Slams Dell Technologies Deal Talks – Bloomberg

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should We Expect From VMware, Inc.’s (NYSE:VMW) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is VMware, Inc. (VMW) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “VMware Eyeing Containers – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VMware And Twilio Stocks Outperform In A Monopolistic Cloud Market – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “VMware Announces Intent to Acquire Avi Networks – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59 million for 36.78 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 2,554 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.12% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP has 0.58% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 10,344 shares. Serv Automobile Association reported 0.01% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Asset One Ltd stated it has 35,637 shares. Perritt Cap Management accumulated 3,359 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Creative Planning reported 4,723 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) reported 0.08% stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Com has 152,010 shares. 170,202 are held by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm. 11,100 were reported by Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx accumulated 0.1% or 1,600 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 108,164 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) stake by 8,304 shares to 82,305 valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 3,165 shares and now owns 45,079 shares. Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) was raised too.

Among 18 analysts covering VMware (NYSE:VMW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VMware had 35 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Maxim Group. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. On Friday, January 11 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Wedbush maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 1. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 26. Evercore maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) rating on Monday, February 4. Evercore has “In-Line” rating and $160 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, March 1 by Raymond James.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $9.83 million activity. The insider GELSINGER PATRICK P sold 30,095 shares worth $4.42 million. POONEN SANJAY also sold $2.39M worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Tuesday, January 8. Carli Maurizio also sold $5.41M worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) shares.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 464,061 shares traded. Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has declined 14.91% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENR News: 02/05/2018 – ENERGIZER HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 26/04/2018 – Spectrum Brands Remains on Track to Close the Sale of Its Global Battery and Lighting Business to Energizer Holdings for $2B in Cash in the 2H; 07/05/2018 – Energizer® Announces Energizer Bunny™ Stickers for iMessage; 29/03/2018 – Energizer Holdings, Inc. And Spectrum Brands Holdings Announce Expiration Of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period For The Acquisiti; 29/03/2018 – Energizer Holdings, Inc. And Spectrum Brands Holdings Announce Expiration Of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period For The; 02/05/2018 – Energizer Holdings Backs FY Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.40; 02/05/2018 – Energizer Holdings 2Q EPS 13c; 10/04/2018 – Energizer Holdings, Inc. To Webcast A Discussion Of Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results On May 2, 2018; 29/03/2018 – ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS REPORT HRS EXPIRE; 29/03/2018 – ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. AND SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE EXPIRATION OF HART-SCOTT-RODINO WAITING PERIOD FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SPECTRUM BRANDS’ BATTERY AND PORTABLE LIGHTING PRODUCTS BUSINE…

More notable recent Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Concerning Nielsen Data Prompts JPMorgan Downgrade Of Energizer Holdings – Benzinga” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Energizer Holdings, Gran Tierra Energy, and Green Plains Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tyson, Tesla, Crocs And More – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.