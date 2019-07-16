Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Vmware (VMW) by $469,260; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Market Valuation Rose, Ironsides Asset Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $8.65 Million

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $107.97. About 4.05 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q EPS $1.19; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE EMPHASISES IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION, ACCUMULATION OF HUMAN CAPITAL IN INVESTMENT; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Effective Income Tax Rate About 25.5%; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 06/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Mayewood Middle’s Zachariah Lowe as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 40.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 2,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,853 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 6,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $172.21. About 1.08 million shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 71.52% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.09% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn reveals the size of his position in VMware on CNBC’s “Halftime Report” on Monday; 21/03/2018 – Cylance, VMware Partnership Provides Security and Analytics Across Digital Workspace Environments in the Enterprise; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN HAS TAKEN A ‘MEDIUM’-SIZED STAKE IN VMWARE – CNBC, CITING; 04/04/2018 – ClearSky Data Partners with Faction to Deliver on-Demand Disaster Recovery (DR) with VMware; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 11/04/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 17/05/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES, INCLUDING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION BETWEEN DELL AND VMWARE; 18/05/2018 – DELL HAS STARTED TALKING TO HOLDERS OF ITS VMWARE TRACKING STOCK TO GAUGE INTEREST IN A MERGER WITH VMWARE – CNBC, CITING

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 119,288 shares to 501,425 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 32,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Mgmt North America Inc reported 123,393 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Gam Hldg Ag invested 0.05% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Moreover, Oak Limited Oh has 1.69% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 33,365 were accumulated by Amp Capital Ltd. Columbia Asset Management owns 0.17% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 3,495 shares. Twin Tree Management LP accumulated 0% or 2,540 shares. Da Davidson & Communications holds 2,293 shares. Cookson Peirce & holds 2.52% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 165,684 shares. United Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 47,782 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 0.21% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 221,713 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 136,488 shares. British Columbia Management holds 47,958 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fulton Bank & Trust Na stated it has 0.02% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd invested 0.06% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 1.02 million are owned by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59M for 37.44 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jobs 224K; Again The Fed Will Not Cut In July; iCloud And Insta Fail – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “VMware Announces Intent to Acquire Avi Networks – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “VMware’s Partnership With Amazon Should Have Boosted Q1 Results – Forbes” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Realmoney.Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Dell Technologies and VMWare Risk Falling Further – Charts – TheStreet.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 25,391 shares. Old National Comml Bank In holds 0.11% or 18,704 shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 24,474 shares. Central Bancorporation, a Kentucky-based fund reported 11,806 shares. Leuthold Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 69,477 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Management invested in 0.26% or 11,585 shares. Fiduciary accumulated 97,829 shares. Peninsula Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 47,462 shares stake. Thomasville Bancshares owns 11,863 shares. Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has 0.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Winslow Capital Ltd Liability Co has 4.29M shares. Burns J W And Co Inc Ny accumulated 28,526 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Co stated it has 1.37M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Fruth Investment Management holds 0.56% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 12,204 shares. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Department stated it has 2,172 shares.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28 million and $305.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 12,500 shares to 456,638 shares, valued at $27.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (CSJ) by 28,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About Edgewell Personal Care Companyâ€™s (NYSE:EPC) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lowe’s: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) selects Charlotte for massive tech hub – Triangle Business Journal” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Loweâ€™s, Netflix and Edison International – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks Being Inflated by Low Rates – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 13.36 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.