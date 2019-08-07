Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Raised Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Position; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Stake in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Has Increased by $20.96 Million

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 5,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 52,078 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, up from 46,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $65.06. About 935,017 shares traded or 19.38% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 131.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 349,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 615,384 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.51M, up from 266,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 3.08M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20,880 shares to 115,869 shares, valued at $30.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,073 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Assets Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 40,000 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al has 0.16% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Acadian Asset Lc holds 1,619 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt invested in 11,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 369,466 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 76,577 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.29% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Nomura Asset Management Company Limited invested in 694,404 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Capital Intl Sarl owns 53,925 shares. Bessemer Grp accumulated 725 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 4,327 shares. Synovus Finance has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Highland Mgmt Lc reported 4,550 shares stake. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 2,607 shares to 3,853 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,990 shares, and cut its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN).