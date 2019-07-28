Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by $470,141; Btr Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in The Blackstone Group LP (BX) as Market Valuation Rose

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 10,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,990 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 139,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 1.08M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 20.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.55% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.46, EST. $1.33; 06/03/2018 SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $36; 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seagate’s Baa3 Rating And Changes Outlook To Stable; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE 3Q REV. $2.8B, EST. $2.75B; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q EPS $1.31; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in The Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 84.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 42,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,050 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 50,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in The Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 4.30 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 13/03/2018 – China offloads stake in Blackstone; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST IN PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY BLACKSTONE FOR; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone plans to spend $4.6bn on Japan acquisitions; 29/05/2018 – Blackstone’s Tax-Free Hedge Fund Pitch Woos Even More Clients; 27/05/2018 – INVESTA BOAD INTENDS TO RECOMMEND BLACKSTONE PROPOSAL; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone to buy Gramercy Property in $7.6 billion deal; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone Group raised about $220 mln paring its stake in Indian IT services firm Mphasis – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE INCREASED UNIT REPURCHASE TO UP TO $1B OF UNITS; 09/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE: FORMER SOHO CHINA COO YAN TO JOIN ASIA REAL ESTATE; 24/05/2018 – Sridhar Natarajan: Breaking vacation mode to share this:

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26M and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Income Builder Fund by 144,710 shares to 164,403 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99.91 million activity.

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 48.77% or $0.79 from last year’s $1.62 per share. STX’s profit will be $229.78M for 14.40 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 12,861 shares to 120,230 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

