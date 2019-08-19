Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Lifted Stake in International Business Machs (IBM); As National Bk Hldgs (NBHC) Valuation Declined, Bluemountain Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $542,454

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 3,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 45,079 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, up from 41,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $135.04. About 3.08 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC) by 88.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 16,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 2,210 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74,000, down from 18,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Bk Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $34.16. About 132,380 shares traded or 13.25% up from the average. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 18% FROM R3.8 BLN TO R4.5 BLN; 19/04/2018 – National Bank Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD CPIJ.J – FY INTEREST INCOME OF 15.47 BLN RAND VS 14.93 BLN RAND YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.8% of National Bank Holdings; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Bank Holdings Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBHC); 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – DIRECTORS DECLARED A FINAL GROSS DIVIDEND OF 945 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE ON 26 MARCH 2018,; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – COMMON BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $21.19 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Brendan W. Zahl, Executive Vice President at Community Banks of Colorado, elected Chair of the Colorado Bankers Association; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Raises Quarter Dividend to 14c Vs. 9c; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 3 855 CENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broderick Brian C, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,821 shares. Tctc Holdg Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.12% or 409,078 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 19,296 shares. Howard Cap owns 9,378 shares. New York-based Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Personal Svcs invested 0.15% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Mercantile Trust reported 6,489 shares. 2,276 were accumulated by Aspen. Utah Retirement holds 173,554 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. America First Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 300 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc owns 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 80,227 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp owns 19,147 shares. Aimz Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 21,508 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.24% or 118,755 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Management holds 0.04% or 11,750 shares in its portfolio.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 16,462 shares to 99,123 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 10,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,990 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NBHC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 0.29% more from 27.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Aqr Cap Management Ltd reported 13,599 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com stated it has 10,753 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 26,378 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon invested 0.01% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Brandywine Glob Invest Management Lc has invested 0.01% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Alps Advisors holds 0% or 11,810 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). 151,332 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 561,068 shares in its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research Inc has 0% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 21,994 shares.

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $19.22M for 13.77 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.