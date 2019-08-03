Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Lifted By $340,500 Its Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holding; Gaming & Leisure Properties Has 1.13 Sentiment

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) stake by 12.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc acquired 5,675 shares as Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc holds 52,078 shares with $3.16 million value, up from 46,403 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp now has $15.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.64. About 858,364 shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience

Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 132 funds started new and increased positions, while 117 decreased and sold their holdings in Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 186.84 million shares, up from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 7 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 95 Increased: 92 New Position: 40.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. comprises real estate properties including casino facilities and other assets. The company has market cap of $8.12 billion.

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.18 million for 11.39 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.35% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.04% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 2.02M shares traded or 81.61% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Fincl Officer William Clifford’s Retirement; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE NET INCOME, PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $ 0.49; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q Rev $254.2M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement

Covalent Partners Llc holds 19.03% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for 259,029 shares. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc owns 668,500 shares or 6.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has 5.79% invested in the company for 1.03 million shares. The New York-based Gates Capital Management Inc. has invested 5.16% in the stock. Goodnow Investment Group Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 727,237 shares.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) stake by 60,592 shares to 3,750 valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 7,320 shares and now owns 11,527 shares. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Magellan Midstream had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of MMP in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2 with “Hold”. Bank of America maintained the shares of MMP in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, March 13. Ladenburg maintained the shares of MMP in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfmg owns 12,707 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 878,036 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Steinberg Glob Asset holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 7,655 shares. Epoch Inv Prtnrs holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 1.51 million shares. Bank Of Mellon has 63,170 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation reported 0% stake. Lbmc Advsr Llc invested 0.05% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Parametric Assoc Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Pekin Hardy Strauss accumulated 0.12% or 23,669 shares. 402,403 are held by Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd. Rothschild Corp Il stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Natixis has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Groesbeck Investment Corp Nj invested in 0.76% or 16,547 shares. First Allied Advisory accumulated 0.03% or 15,747 shares. Petrus Trust Lta owns 2.68% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 228,400 shares.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners declares $1.0125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream: Profitable Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Texas pipelines to cut spot shipments after Q3, Magellan CEO says – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Creditors And Equity Holders Are Happy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream: Profitability And Capital Efficiency – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.