Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Lifted Amgen (AMGN) Position By $420,440; Last Week Moelis & Company (MC) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Moelis \u0026 Co (NYSE:MC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Moelis \u0026 Co has $50 highest and $3900 lowest target. $43.50’s average target is 32.42% above currents $32.85 stock price. Moelis \u0026 Co had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $3900 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, July 8 report. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Monday, April 8. See Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) latest ratings:

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 47.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc acquired 2,285 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc holds 7,082 shares with $1.31M value, up from 4,797 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $116.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $193.51. About 2.00M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha Prevents Heart Attacks and Strokes; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 10/04/2018 – NEW AMGEN BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT IN RHODE ISLAND EXPECTED TO COST $165 MLN, CREATE 150 NEW MANUFACTURING JOBS

The stock increased 0.89% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 386,329 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 10/05/2018 – ANUJ MATHUR JOINS MOELIS & CO. AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Asset Management, Euromoney, BOfA Merrill, Moelis; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-La Colombe said to hire Moelis in bid for $1 bln valuation- Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SAYS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE ISSUED TODAY; 01/05/2018 – MOELIS’S MAHMOODZADEGAN SAYS PE MORE IMPORTANT THAN EVER IN M&A; 10/05/2018 – CLAL BIO: MEDIWOUND USING SERVICES OF M&A SPECIALIST MOELIS; 19/03/2018 – MEDIWOUND LTD – BOARD HAS RETAINED MOELIS & COMPANY LLC TO ASSIST US IN EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL OPPORTUNITY; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Robert Glauerdt as a managing director; 13/05/2018 – Adnoc Drilling Said to Hold Talks About Baker Hughes Partnership; 27/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA SEES 1H UNDERLYING EPS AT 9.4 AUST. CENTS

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. The firm advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. It has a 14.1 P/E ratio. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational firms, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Among 10 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Amgen has $24000 highest and $19800 lowest target. $215.50’s average target is 11.36% above currents $193.51 stock price. Amgen had 13 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 16. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 27. Citigroup upgraded the shares of AMGN in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Monday, August 12 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, September 5.

