Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Increased By $406,896 Its Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) Position; Last Week Symantec (SYMC) Coverage

Among 4 analysts covering Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Symantec Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of SYMC in report on Monday, April 8 to “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Friday, May 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, June 17. See Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) latest ratings:

17/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $23.0000 Upgrade

11/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $23.0000 New Target: $14.0000 Downgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Market Perform New Target: $22.0000 Initiates Coverage On

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Maintain

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $23 New Target: $28 Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Initiate

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) stake by 11.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc acquired 8,304 shares as Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc holds 82,305 shares with $4.06 million value, up from 74,001 last quarter. Six Flags Entmt Corp New now has $4.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $52.93. About 527,365 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 14.19% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: 5 things to know about Six Flags’ new Hangover thrill ride; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 15/03/2018 LAUNCH: SIX FLAGS $544.8M TLB FOR REPRICE; CALL 2:30PM ET TODAY; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Six Flags; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 24/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Six Flags after earnings; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co

Among 4 analysts covering Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Six Flags Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, February 15 to “Sector Weight”. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of SIX in report on Tuesday, July 9 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 25 with “Hold”. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) on Wednesday, June 19 to “Outperform” rating.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 16,462 shares to 99,123 valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1. It also reduced L Brands Inc (LTD) stake by 12,055 shares and now owns 10,464 shares. Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold Symantec Corporation shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.37% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Tobam reported 1.80M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 117,420 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Contour Asset Mgmt accumulated 4.49% or 2.73 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset accumulated 48,575 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 1.46M shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia has 1.31M shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited invested in 331,225 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Smithfield Trust has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). California Employees Retirement Sys has 0.06% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 2.02M shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc owns 254,528 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.02% or 3.23 million shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0.02% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 10,062 are held by Bancorp Of The West.

The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $21.62. About 2.84 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – Symantec Posts Smaller Loss But Discloses Internal Investigation; 11/05/2018 – Symantec loses a third of its value after news of internal audit, on pace for worst day in 17 years; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – ON TRACK TO LAUNCH ADDITIONAL CONSUMER DIGITAL SAFETY INTEGRATED OFFERINGS IN FISCAL 2019; 21/05/2018 – Norton by Symantec to Release Fast, Secure Connected Home Wi-Fi Router in Australia; 18/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 11/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Symantec Rtgs Unchgd By Intrnl Audit Invstgtn; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Symantec’s Internal Investigation Increases Event Risk Within the Context of the ‘BB+’ IDR; 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – INTENTION TO ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO BOLSTER WEB SECURITY SERVICES OFFERINGS TO CUSTOMERS; 11/05/2018 – Symantec Mystery Investigation Has Market Imagining the Worst; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.47 million activity. Another trade for 45,455 shares valued at $1.05M was sold by Kapuria Samir. $422,327 worth of Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) was sold by Cappellanti-Wolf Amy L. on Thursday, February 14.