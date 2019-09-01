Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Decreased Its Ventas (VTR) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Allstate Increased Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position by $1.02 Million

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 42.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 14,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 50,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45M, up from 35,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 2.90 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 94.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 60,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 3,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 64,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $73.39. About 1.07M shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ventas: Danger Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Be Disappointed With Their 28% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What You Should Know About Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) 4.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $346.43 million for 19.52 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 119,288 shares to 501,425 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 5,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 7,925 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Regal Inv Advsr Lc holds 4,358 shares. Cohen Capital invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 50 shares. 6,471 were accumulated by Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Inc. 5,232 are owned by Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.05% or 165,856 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.14% or 497,195 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 128,100 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 136,914 shares. Fifth Third National Bank owns 19,636 shares. Brookstone accumulated 22,535 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 15,573 shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii owns 14,077 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bluemountain Management Limited Co has 0% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Fjarde Ap owns 314,362 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 35 shares. Fayerweather Charles reported 4,820 shares. Johnson Financial Grp Inc Inc reported 9,094 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Trust Company holds 5,550 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Com holds 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 45,095 shares. Thompson Invest Mgmt invested in 5,870 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.3% or 182,612 shares in its portfolio. Germany-based Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Trustmark Bank Tru Department stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 3,145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wallace Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Generation Mgmt Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.34M shares. Tctc Hldg Ltd Liability Co reported 25,180 shares.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 176,504 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $313.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 100,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,390 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.