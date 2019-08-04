Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Decreased Its Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Position as Share Price Declined; As Helmerich & Payne (HP) Share Value Declined, Shareholder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Lowered Its Holding by $672,650

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 10,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 129,990 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 139,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 5.66M shares traded or 105.79% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 32.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 12,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 25,482 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 37,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.13. About 1.26M shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc. Exits Helmerich & Payne; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC QTRLY REV $577.5 MLN VS $405.3 MLN; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.21M for 33.92 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Retail Bank invested in 1,992 shares. Edgestream LP holds 13,885 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 10,296 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Macquarie Group Ltd reported 115,487 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Kentucky-based Alphamark Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 6,400 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 279,080 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Co holds 535,087 shares. D E Shaw & Communication Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Fil Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 4 shares. Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Anchor Bolt LP has 269,759 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 32,787 shares to 42,290 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 109,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 8,304 shares to 82,305 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 44,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold STX shares while 170 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 230.44 million shares or 11.97% less from 261.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Il has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). First Manhattan holds 0% or 239 shares in its portfolio. United Automobile Association has 0.03% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 267,007 shares. Guardian Life Of America accumulated 741 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Asset holds 17,523 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.03% stake. Cap Fund Mngmt stated it has 611,116 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 41,421 shares stake. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation, a Ohio-based fund reported 17,453 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Lc owns 5,148 shares. Wright Investors Ser has 0.12% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) for 6,451 shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 3,050 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,010 shares. Ameriprise has 0% invested in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX). Ameritas Invest Partners accumulated 4,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99.91 million activity.