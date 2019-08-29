Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Cut Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Position by $470,141; As 3M Co (MMM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Eastern Bank Lowered Its Position by $745,407

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 29.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8,415 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 12,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $160.8. About 2.50M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Operating Chief to CEO as Thulin Moves to New Role; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 10,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 129,990 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 139,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.16B market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 1.79M shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,035 shares to 26,534 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 44,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.52 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr (SPY) by 28,906 shares to 453,050 shares, valued at $127.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 19,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).