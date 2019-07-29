Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Cut National Retail Pptys (NNN) Holding by $1.15 Million; As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Share Value Rose, Holder Bloom Tree Partners Has Decreased by $30.93 Million Its Stake

Bloom Tree Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc sold 125,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 135,460 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.40 million, down from 261,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $286.52. About 219,776 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q REV. $585.5M, EST. $599.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 20,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,665 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 112,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 713,542 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 34.15% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $918.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 13,354 shares to 255,030 shares, valued at $41.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Solaredge Technologies Inc by 43,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Gulf International Bankshares (Uk) has invested 0.09% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 166,759 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 19,935 shares. Stifel accumulated 1,255 shares. Alta Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.33% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 91,737 shares. Oakworth Inc has 21 shares. New York-based Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.06% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Etrade Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,485 shares. Palestra Cap Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 752,790 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.26% or 1,969 shares. Advisory Service Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 69 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated invested 0.09% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Shell Asset Communication accumulated 0.03% or 5,575 shares.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Citron Research Targets Fleetcor Technologies, Calls For CEO’s Resignation – Benzinga” on June 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT FOR FAF, FLT AND FB: Hagens Berman Alerts FAF, FLT and FB to the Firm’s Investigations of Potential Management Breaches, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Creative Lodging Solutions and CLC Lodging are merging, expanding solutions to help businesses achieve their lodging program goals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55 million for 27.13 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 8,304 shares to 82,305 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 44,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 338,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Invesco Ltd holds 5.46M shares. Tompkins Finance holds 1,645 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd holds 1.06M shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 4,000 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 43,300 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Company reported 39,000 shares stake. Aew Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 2.87% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Nomura Asset Management Ltd owns 237,360 shares. 112,203 were accumulated by Raymond James Assoc. Jnba Financial owns 279 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 72,303 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 29,557 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc holds 4,457 shares. First State Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services holds 0.83% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 33,885 shares.

More notable recent National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “National Retail Properties Is Looking A Bit Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Retail Properties Q4 FFO misses; repeats 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Retail Properties: Why You Should Wait For A Drop Before Buying This 3.6%-Yielding REIT – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Net-Lease REITs Like W.P. Carey Rallied as Much as 14% in January – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 07, 2019.