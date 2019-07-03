Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Cut National Retail Pptys (NNN) Holding as Market Value Rose; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Sequoia Financial Advisors Boosted Its Stake

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 20,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,665 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, down from 112,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 465,692 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 34.15% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 89.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 11,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,526 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 12,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 6.98M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 15,858 shares to 192,727 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 119,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 501,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 13.80 million shares. Century has 0% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 4,425 shares. Advsrs Preferred holds 0.13% or 7,271 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.03% or 72,303 shares. Montag A And Assoc holds 26,175 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Gp stated it has 322,322 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors stated it has 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 28,473 shares. Alps invested in 8,960 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.04% stake. New York-based Qs Lc has invested 0.06% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Uss Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.16% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 252,300 shares. Cutter And Brokerage reported 6,311 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 24.02 million shares.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.68 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NNN’s profit will be $110.62 million for 20.00 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 12,531 shares to 12,729 shares, valued at $465,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 28,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,532 shares, and cut its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr (QAI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Ser Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 3,185 shares. Birmingham Mngmt Al invested 2.12% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Hwg Hldgs Limited Partnership reported 39 shares. 19,830 are held by Lawson Kroeker Invest Ne. Founders Capital Limited Liability owns 192,579 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Focused Investors Limited Liability Company holds 3.18% or 1.55M shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.28% or 694,485 shares in its portfolio. St Germain D J Incorporated owns 18,967 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Clean Yield Group accumulated 7,016 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 162,472 were reported by Trustmark Bank Department. Pinnacle Associates Ltd accumulated 105,936 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Barbara Oil holds 25,000 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Financial Svcs Corporation has 9,958 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 2,319 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.