Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Cut Its Ventas (VTR) Holding as Shares Rose; Smith Asset Management Group LP Lowered Its Holding in Fortinet (FTNT) as Market Valuation Declined

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 46,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The hedge fund held 841,340 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.66 million, down from 887,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $79.18. About 981,580 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.42, REV VIEW $1.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 94.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 60,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 3,750 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 64,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $73.39. About 978,272 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC VTR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS VENTAS, AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ventas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VTR); 19/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 9,818 shares to 137,303 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (NYSE:SKT) by 23,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability has 16,568 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 23,909 shares. Massmutual Tru Comm Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Rodgers Brothers invested 0.21% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Eii Cap Management Inc invested in 68,011 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 13,446 shares. Menta Cap stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). First Manhattan reported 1,997 shares. Sterling Cap Lc accumulated 54,650 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 106,863 shares. Creative Planning owns 0.01% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 49,918 shares. Natixis stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 479,107 shares.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Be Disappointed With Their 28% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas: Danger Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas: You Just Made 35%, Sell And Wait – Seeking Alpha” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ventas Q2 beats, raises 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ventas, Inc.’s (NYSE:VTR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $346.43M for 19.52 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 188,081 shares to 212,808 shares, valued at $31.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zebra Technologies Cp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 118,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “j2 Global (JCOM) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Shopify, Qualcomm, Pinterest, Sprouts, BlackLine, Fortinet, Carbon Black and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Crocs, Skechers, Tandem, CyberArk and Fortinet – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Fortinet (FTNT) Up 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pure Storage (PSTG) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.