Gilman Hill Asset Management Has Boosted Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) Position; Last Week Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Coverage

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT) stake by 13.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc acquired 23,720 shares as Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (SKT)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc holds 205,107 shares with $4.30M value, up from 181,387 last quarter. Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I now has $1.39B valuation. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 2.31M shares traded or 9.53% up from the average. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKT); 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 30/03/2018 – Columbus Bus 1st: Exclusive: Developer teeing up new 225-home development near Tanger Outlets

Among 3 analysts covering Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acuity Brands has $184 highest and $155 lowest target. $166.33’s average target is 33.49% above currents $124.6 stock price. Acuity Brands had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 4. JMP Securities maintained Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Outperform” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $160 target in Thursday, April 4 report. See Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) latest ratings:

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $150 New Target: $160 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $146 New Target: $155 Maintain

04/04/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Old Rating: Market Outperform New Rating: Market Outperform Old Target: $176 New Target: $184 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Sell New Rating: Neutral Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $144,090 activity. The insider HENRY DAVID bought $144,090.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SKT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.13 million shares or 1.15% more from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Kbc Gp Nv stated it has 0% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) or 205,318 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 28,643 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp invested 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). First Trust Advisors L P, Illinois-based fund reported 222,567 shares. M Holdg Secs reported 0.06% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Green Street Invsts Ltd Company holds 1.14% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) or 98,100 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP invested in 0% or 500 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd holds 340,946 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Comm Limited accumulated 59,000 shares. Westpac Banking Corp reported 98,126 shares. 205,107 were accumulated by Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com accumulated 0% or 58 shares.

More notable recent Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.’s (NYSE:SKT) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Tanger Factory Outlet Centers a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Thoughts on 9.9% Dividend Yielder Tanger Factory Outlet – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Mistake You Are Making With Tanger Factory Outlet Centers: The Safety Of The Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Retail Stocks That Belong on Your Shopping List Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN) stake by 20,841 shares to 91,665 valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 7,320 shares and now owns 11,527 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Acuity Brands, Inc. designs, produces, and distributes various lighting solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.97 billion. The firm offers lighting and controls products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, daylighting, special-us, street and roadway, parking garage, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It has a 14.56 P/E ratio. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems.

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Acuity Brands Announces Management Changes NYSE:AYI – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 44% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Six Innovative Lighting Solutions from Acuity Brands Selected for the 2019 IES Progress Report – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

The stock increased 2.82% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $124.6. About 182,787 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGHT AT DECELERATING PACE, SOME OTHER COSTS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI); 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGH AT A DECELERATING PACE”; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions